Deftones, Gojira & VOWWS played The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, video, setlist)
After multiple postponements, Deftones are out on their spring tour with Gojira, which stopped in NYC for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday night (5/15). After an opening set from VOWWS, Gojira got the crowd riled up with their set, which pulled largely from their most recent album, last year's Fortitude.
Deftones kept the crowd moving with their set, which included a couple of songs from 2020's fantastic Ohms along with favorites from throughout their discography. "My Own Summer (Shove It), "Knife Prty," and "Change (In the House of Flies)" got some of the biggest receptions of the night, as Chino Moreno bounded tirelessly around the stage. See Deftones' setlist below and a couple of fan-taken videos from their set below, along with pictures from the whole night.
SETLIST: DEFTONES @ THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17, 5/15/2022
Genesis
Rocket Skates
Prayers/Triangles
Royal
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
My Own Summer (Shove It)
Tempest
Swerve City
Digital Bath
Knife Prty
Beware
Sextape
Diamond Eyes
Rosemary
Bloody Cape
Change (In the House of Flies)
Ohms
Lotion
Engine No. 9