Deftones, Gojira & VOWWS played The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, video, setlist)

After multiple postponements, Deftones are out on their spring tour with Gojira, which stopped in NYC for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday night (5/15). After an opening set from VOWWS, Gojira got the crowd riled up with their set, which pulled largely from their most recent album, last year's Fortitude.

Deftones kept the crowd moving with their set, which included a couple of songs from 2020's fantastic Ohms along with favorites from throughout their discography. "My Own Summer (Shove It), "Knife Prty," and "Change (In the House of Flies)" got some of the biggest receptions of the night, as Chino Moreno bounded tirelessly around the stage. See Deftones' setlist below and a couple of fan-taken videos from their set below, along with pictures from the whole night.

Get Deftones and Gojira albums on vinyl in the BV stores.

SETLIST: DEFTONES @ THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17, 5/15/2022

Genesis

Rocket Skates

Prayers/Triangles

Royal

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Tempest

Swerve City

Digital Bath

Knife Prty

Beware

Sextape

Diamond Eyes

Rosemary

Bloody Cape

Change (In the House of Flies)

Ohms

Lotion

Engine No. 9