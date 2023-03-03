Deftones’ new Heaven by Marc Jacobs merch collection out now

Deftones just played a surprise Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg to celebrate their new Heaven by Marc Jacobs merch collection, which is officially online. It includes a $150 Around The Fur "sport tee," a $295 White Pony Sweater, a $75 "Shove It" necklace, a $65 Deftones pin set, $295 Around The Fur jeans, and more. See the Deftones-themed pieces below, and the full collection here.

There's also a new exhibition dedicated to Deftones that will run starting today until April 4 in the gallery space at the Heaven Fairfax store in Los Angeles, with original artwork and album memorabilia.