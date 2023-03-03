Deftones played surprise Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg (video, setlist)
On Tuesday (2/28), Deftones announced a surprise Brooklyn show happening Thursday night (3/2), which wound up being at the 650 capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg. The free show was presented by Marc Jacobs, who Deftones have a new merch collaboration with, and streetwear brand Stray Rats. Those who made it in were treated to a set that included the first performance of "Mascara" since 2015; a few other songs, including "Feliticeira," "Elite," "What Happened to You?," and "Nosebleed," got their first performances since 2018. The setlist also included "Change (In the House of Flies)," "My Own Summer (Shove It), "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)," a couple of songs from their most recent album Ohms, and more. See it below, along with attendee-taken video clips and photos from the show.
SETLIST: DEFTONES @ MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG, 3/2/2023
Genesis
My Own Summer (Shove It)
Feiticeira
Digital Bath
Elite
Swerve City
Diamond Eyes
Sextape
Cherry Waves
Mascara
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
Lotion
Change (In the House of Flies)
What Happened to You?
Rocket Skates
Encore:
Ohms
Nosebleed