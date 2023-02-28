Deftones playing free Marc Jacobs show in NYC this week to celebrate new merch collab

Heaven by Marc Jacobs -- the designer's Gen Z and Y2k-focused line that previously brought us a Cocteau Twins-themed collection -- has announced a collaboration with Deftones. The spring capsule, produced by Jacobs and streetwear brand Stray Rats, will be available starting on March 3, and you can get an advance look at it below.

Marc Jacobs is also putting on a private Deftones show at a to-be-announced Brooklyn location on Thursday, March 2. It's free to attend, but tickets don't guarantee entry, which is subject to capacity.

Former Sopranos star Michael Imperioli (who played Brooklyn with his band Zopa earlier this month) and American Pie actress Tara Reid are among the faces of the new Heaven season; see a preview below.