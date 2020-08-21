Deftones release first single off upcoming album ‘Ohms’

It's official. Deftones' new album Ohms -- which reunites them with Around the Fur/White Pony/self-titled producer Terry Date -- arrives September 25 via Reprise, and the title track (which closes the album) and its rafatoon-directed video are here. The new song is very much in the heavy, atmospheric realm of their Terry Date-produced classics, and it's making us very excited to hear more. Check it out below.

UPDATE: Read our review of the song.

Tracklist

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms

--

