Deftones release new song “Genesis”; new album ‘Ohms’ out next week

We're exactly one week away from the release of Deftones' highly anticipated, Terry Date-produced album Ohms (due 9/25 via Reprise), and they've now released the second single, "Genesis," following the recently-released title track, which closes the album, and which was a very promising first taste and a perfect mix of newness and nostalgia (read our track review). "Genesis" opens the album, and following a pulsing synth intro, it goes into straight-up heavy sludge before evolving into an atmospheric post-metal climax worthy of Neurosis or Isis. It's a hell of a song, and it's very cool to hear Deftones doing stuff like this. Listen and watch the Sebastian Kökow-directed video below.

