Deftones release Purity Ring remix of “Knife Prty” (listen)

As mentioned, Deftones will release their White Pony remix album Black Stallion on December 11 via Reprise. It features remixes by DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Robert Smith (The Cure), Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), Squarepusher, Trevor Jackson, Clams Casino, Blanck Mass, Salva, Tourist and Purity Ring, the latter of whom have just released their remix of "Knife Prty." They apply their usual indie-bubblegum-trap-etc sound to the classic song, and it works out very well. It comes with a video and you can check it out below, alongside the full tracklist. Pre-orders are up on Deftones' website.

Tracklist

01 – “Feiticeira” (Clams Casino remix)

02 – “Digital Bath” (DJ Shadow remix)

03 – “Elite” (Blanck Mass remix)

04 – “Rx Queen” (Salva remix)

05 – “Street Carp” (Phantogram remix)

06 – “Teenager” (Robert Smith remix)

07 – “Knife Prty” (Purity Ring remix)

08 – “Korea” (Trevor Jackson remix)

09 – “Passenger” (Mike Shinoda remix)

10 – “Change (In The House Of Flies)” (Tourist remix)

11 – “Pink Maggit” (Squarepusher remix)