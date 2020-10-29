Deftones’ remix album will feature Robert Smith, Mike Shinoda, Purity Ring & more

UPDATE (10/30): Album officially announced, Purity Ring remix released.

Deftones have released another new trailer for their White Pony remix album Black Stallion, and this one's much more detailed. It reveals more of the contributing remixers -- DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Robert Smith (The Cure), Purity Ring, Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), Squarepusher, Trevor Jackson, and Clams Casino -- as well as the release date (December 11) and a few clips of music. One of those clips is Purity Ring's remix of "Knife Prty," which is expected to drop 10/30 (update: out now).

Update: Full artwork and tracklist revealed, also including Blanck Mass, Tourist, and Salva. See below.

Here's the trailer, and the quiz you had to pass to unlock it:

Tracklist

01 – “Feiticeira” (Clams Casino remix)

02 – “Digital Bath” (DJ Shadow remix)

03 – “Elite” (Blanck Mass remix)

04 – “Rx Queen” (Salva remix)

05 – “Street Carp” (Phantogram remix)

06 – “Teenager” (Robert Smith remix)

07 – “Knife Prty” (Purity Ring remix)

08 – “Korea” (Trevor Jackson remix)

09 – “Passenger” (Mike Shinoda remix)

10 – “Change (In The House Of Flies)” (Tourist remix)

11 – “Pink Maggit” (Squarepusher remix)