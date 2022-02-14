Dehd announce new album and tour, share “Bad Love”
Chicago trio Dehd will release their third album, Blue Skies, on May 27 via Fat Possum. It's their first album for the label, and they produced it themselves, with Grammy-winning engineer Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Rolling Stones) mixing.
The first single from the album is "Bad Love," a real stormer that singer Emily Kempf says is about "recovering from love addiction and making a decision to stop choosing and aligning with people who aren’t your energetic match." She adds, "I wrote it for myself and for everyone who needed to hear a song about choosing new forms of love. it’s about chasing a relationship with oneself rather than an unhealthy one, one that just doesn’t quite fit, or a codependent one. everyone experiences loneliness and everyone needs connection. I wished to reclaim loneliness for myself and others as something not embarrassing or to be a kept dark secret. I wanted to embrace loneliness and being alone, alchemizing it with friendship and behaviors with self that don’t involve romance or sex.”
You can watch the video, co-directed by Kempf and Kevin Veselka, below.
Dehd have also announced a spring tour, which kicks off at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival and includes a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on May 24. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Blue Skies tracklist
1. Control
2. Bad Love
3. Bop
4. Clear
5. Hold
6. Memories
7. Window
8. Palomino
9. Waterfall
10. Dream On
11. Empty In My Mind
12. Stars
13. No Difference
Dehd - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)
Mon. May 2 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Thu. May 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Fri. May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
Sat. May 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Mon. May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Wed. May 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Fri. May 13 - Austin, TX - Antones
Sat. May 14 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Sun. May 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
Mon. May 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Wed. May 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Thu. May 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Sun. May 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace
Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sat. Jun. 11 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival