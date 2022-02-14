Dehd announce new album and tour, share “Bad Love”

Chicago trio Dehd will release their third album, Blue Skies, on May 27 via Fat Possum. It's their first album for the label, and they produced it themselves, with Grammy-winning engineer Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Rolling Stones) mixing.

The first single from the album is "Bad Love," a real stormer that singer Emily Kempf says is about "recovering from love addiction and making a decision to stop choosing and aligning with people who aren’t your energetic match." She adds, "I wrote it for myself and for everyone who needed to hear a song about choosing new forms of love. it’s about chasing a relationship with oneself rather than an unhealthy one, one that just doesn’t quite fit, or a codependent one. everyone experiences loneliness and everyone needs connection. I wished to reclaim loneliness for myself and others as something not embarrassing or to be a kept dark secret. I wanted to embrace loneliness and being alone, alchemizing it with friendship and behaviors with self that don’t involve romance or sex.”

You can watch the video, co-directed by Kempf and Kevin Veselka, below.

Dehd have also announced a spring tour, which kicks off at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival and includes a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on May 24. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Blue Skies tracklist

1. Control

2. Bad Love

3. Bop

4. Clear

5. Hold

6. Memories

7. Window

8. Palomino

9. Waterfall

10. Dream On

11. Empty In My Mind

12. Stars

13. No Difference

Dehd - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Sat. Apr. 30 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)

Mon. May 2 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Thu. May 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

Sat. May 7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Mon. May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Wed. May 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Fri. May 13 - Austin, TX - Antones

Sat. May 14 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sun. May 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

Mon. May 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Wed. May 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Thu. May 19 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sun. May 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace

Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sat. Jun. 11 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival