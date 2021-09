Tickets for the Dehd show at Brooklyn Made with Bnny go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BrooklynVegan.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 10 at noon. Check out all tour dates here.

Dehd's new album, Flower of Devotion Remixed, is out next week and features remixes by Protomartry, Lala Lala, Freak Heat Waves, Lionlimb, and more. Stream three tracks from the album below.