Dehd go to camp in “Haha” video, playing livestream shows

Chicago's own Dehd have just unveiled the music video for their single, "Haha." The track, as frontwoman Emily Kempf explains, is "about finding humor in impossible situations — sometimes, you just gotta laugh it off" and the video is fitting, and it's sure to put a smile on your face.

The video, which was co-directed by Kempf and Ryan Hart, combines the picturesque campiness (pun intended) of Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom with the goofy antics of Wet Hot American Summer, formed under the framework of Dehd's own "Camp HaHa." As with the band's video for their single, "Loner," "Haha" also stars their friend Alex Grelle in two lead roles: as "Becky," Alex is a cheery and high-spirited leader, while, as "Gary," they're a scheming and grinch-like, looming over the campers' joyous activities, binoculars in hand. In one scene, the two rivaling head counselors finally collide — while Becky heads a group of in synchronized swimmers, fitted in matching cherry red swimsuits and swim caps, Gary falls into the lake and must be given CPR. You can watch below.

To accompany the video release, the band also unveiled a series of Camp Dehd merchandise (including a tie-dye tee and cord bracelet), which you can find on their website.

In addition to unveiling their new music video today, Dehd are also performing virtually tonight (10/15) at 9 PM ET from Chicago's Lincoln Hall. This, the long-awaited release show for their 2020 record, Flower of Devotion, will take place as part of Audiotree's STAGED series. All the proceeds from the performance will go to CIVL (Chicago Independent Venue League), as well as Plus One. Tickets are on sale.

On top of their set tonight, Dehd are also performing as part of NYU's virtual music festival (alongside acts such as Samia, Eartheater, and others), which takes place this Saturday, October 17.