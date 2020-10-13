Dehd, KeiyaA, Samia, Eartheater, BKTHERULA & more playing NYU fest livestream

NYU usually do a music festival each year, and this year they're going virtual. It goes down this Saturday (10/17), beginning at noon Eastern, with a great lineup that includes rising lo-fi R&B singer KeiyaA, Chicago post-punks Dehd, NYC indie rocker Samia, NYC experimentalist Eartheater, Atlanta rapper BKTHERULA, and more. Sign up to watch. It'll stream on YouTube and there'll be a "global encore" on 10/24.

Read more about the lineup and listen to music by each artist below...

SAMIA

Samia is no newcomer to the New York indie-alternative scene, having mastered her craft over the years with countless endearing releases. This year, she finally graced audiences with her debut record, Fit N Full. She also shared a playlist of her 10 recent favorite songs with us recently.

BKTHERULA

BKTHERULA stirred up buzz with her late 2019 single "Tweakin' Together" (which currently has over 2 million YouTube views), and she kept the momentum going this year with her debut full-length, Love Santana.

DEHD

Dehd unveiled their most recent record, Flower of Devotion, this summer. It's a record that capitalizes on longing, existentialism, and acceptance. We spoke to the band about the release earlier this year, as well.

EARTHEATER

Eartheater's latest record, Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, finds Alexandra Drewchin challenging her experimental nature and turning it up a notch.

KEIYAA

KeiyaA's 2020 debut album Forever, Ya Girl has been earning praise across the board. We said "it sounds like if Solange's last album was re-created as lo-fi bedroom pop, but even that description doesn't do justice to how defiantly unique this album is."

GUILT TRIP CLUSTER FUCK

LA hyperpop trio Guilt Trip Cluster Fuck put out their debut EP in 2018 and have been dropping singles since. The trio, comprised of Collette Keating, Robert King, and Trevor Scholl, says they aim to be "furiously youthful, colorful, and abstract, compressing the confusion of teen-hood into club bangers."

ALICE GAS

Alice Gas originates from the same scene as GTCF, having gained traction within the hyperpop sub-genre. This year, she has released a collection of EPs and singles.

FOOD HOUSE

More hyperpop: food house is the new collaborative project Gupi and Fraxiom. They recently put out their single "ride" off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due November 5 via Dog Show Records), of which PAPER said, "Full of enough autotune to make T-Pain blush, a wiggly electric guitar-laden trap instrumental, and Gupi and Fraxiom's entirely unique and highly specific brand of absurdist humor, 'ride' is thoroughly a banger."