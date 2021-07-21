Dehd remixed by Protomartyr, Lala Lala & more on new LP (stream a track), touring this fall

Chicago's Dehd will release Flower of Devotion Remixed on September 17 via Fire Talk. It features tracks from their 2020 debut album remixed and reworked by friends and collaborators Lala Lala, Protomartyr, Freak Heat Waves, LionLimb, and more.

“What I love about dance music is that it exists to put my body into motion,” says Dehd's Jason Balla. “It can do so many things that a normal song can’t because of its humble mission: keep the asses shaking. Dance music is just plain fun. In this spirit, we invited 14 friends to chop up Flower of Devotion and put it back together as they saw fit. No rules, no guidelines. The songs went all over the place and it was really amazing to hear songs I knew so well become something new altogether. Hearing one of our voices or a guitar line in a new context really showed me how much room as a band we have to explore. It's already impacted how we approach writing at practice, figuring out the basics and then asking ‘now what?’”

The first single is Physical Medium's lysergic remix of "Flying." “I'd like to give Physical Medium a special shout out for planting the seed and really opening my eyes and ears to the world of remixing,” says Balla. “Their passion for it has been infectious.” Listen to that, and check out the full tracklist, below.

Dehd will also be on tour this fall, including a run of headline dates with fellow Chicago group and Fire Talk labelmates Bnny following their appearance at Pitchfork fest, and then a string of shows supporting Julien Baker. All dates are listed below.

Headline shows include a stop at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on October 7 (tickets), and just before their L.A. show opening for Julien Baker at The Wiltern on November 4 (tickets) they'll play a headline show at Zebulon on November 3 (tickets).

Dehd - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sat. Sept. 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Fri. Oct.1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Sun. Oct. 3 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Mon. Oct. 4 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

Wed. Oct. 6 - Montreal, QC @ L’esco #

Thu. Oct. 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel #

Fri. Oct. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Sat. Oct. 9 - Peekskill, NY @ First River Festival

Wed. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

Thu. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

Sat. Oct. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

Mon. Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AX @ The Van Buren *

Tue. Nov. 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Wed. Nov. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Oakland, LA @ Fox Theater *

Mon. Nov. 8 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater * - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Tue. Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

#= w/ Bnny

*= supporting Julien Baker