Dehd share Protomartyr remix of “Loner,” expand tour (BV presale for new NYC show)

Dehd are releasing Flower of Devotion Remixed next week, which finds the band handing over songs from their latest album to Lala Lala, Freak Heat Waves, Lionlimb, and more to be reworked. The band have just shared the remix of "Loner" by Detroit's Protomartyr, who take the track in some surprising, cool ways, delivering more of a dancy version than you might expect.

“I have a suspicion that this is the most badass a Dehd song will ever sound simply because Protomartyr are so badass,” says Dehd’s Jason Balla. “They have a way of making gloomy optimism and ‘Loner’ is swimming in it. I got to tour with them a few years back and their live performances have really left an impression on me. I think it was also on this fated tour that our tour manager introduced me to the music of Detroit house producer Moodymann, which has been a big inspiration to me and to the idea of making this remix record.”

Listen to the Protomartyr remix of "Loner," and the original, below.

Dehd play the Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend and will be on tour with Bnny starting next month, including a sold-out Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on October 7. They've just added a second NYC show happening at Brooklyn Made on October 9 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, September 9 at 10 AM.

UPDATE: Presale password is BrooklynVegan

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the Brooklyn Made show go on sale Friday, September 10 at noon. Updated tour dates are listed below.

Protomartyr will be on tour later this fall and The Breeders' Kelley Deal will be playing with them as part of the band. Dates include Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on 11/18 and Kingston's Tubby's on 11/19 and 11/20.

