Dehd share “Window” from new LP, announce world tour, including Brooklyn Steel
Dehd's new album, Blue Skies, is out this Friday via Fat Possum, and they've just shared one last song before unleashing the whole thing. The band's Emily Kempf says "Window" is about “being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one.’ I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.” Emily co-directed the song's gorgeously shot video with Kevin Veselka, and you can watch that below.
The band are in NYC as we speak to kick off their spring tour with two sold-out shows at Bowery Ballroom. They've just announced fall dates, which include their biggest NYC show yet -- Brooklyn Steel on October 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Dehd are also playing a special hometown release show at Chicago's Metro on June 4, which will be livestreamed.
DEHD - 2022 TOUR DATES
Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT
Wed. May 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !
Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace
Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro * - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 11 - New York, NY @ Governor's Ball Music Festival
Sat. Jul. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival
Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Mon. Aug. 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Wed. Aug. 24 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli De Helling
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sun. Aug. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
Sat. Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Sun. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
Fri. Sep. 2 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Thu. Sep. 4 - Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival
Wed. Sep. 21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Thu. Sep. 22 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Fri. Sep. 23 - Denver, CO @ The Summit
Sat. Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Tue. Sep. 27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri. Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
Thu. Oct. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Fri. Oct. 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
Sat. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
Wed. Oct. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Thu. Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Sun. Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
Fri. Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Tue. Oct. 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed. Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Thu. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed. Nov. 2 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Thu. Nov. 3 - Aaru, CH @ Kiff
Mon. Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Tue. Nov. 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen
Wed. Nov. 9 - Oslo, NE @ John Dee
Fri. Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon
Wed. Nov. 16 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
Thu. Nov. 17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Fri. Nov. 18 - Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
Sat. Nov. 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
Sun. Nov. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
* w/ Pixel Grip
! w/ 81355