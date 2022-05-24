Dehd share “Window” from new LP, announce world tour, including Brooklyn Steel

Dehd's new album, Blue Skies, is out this Friday via Fat Possum, and they've just shared one last song before unleashing the whole thing. The band's Emily Kempf says "Window" is about “being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one.’ I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.” Emily co-directed the song's gorgeously shot video with Kevin Veselka, and you can watch that below.

The band are in NYC as we speak to kick off their spring tour with two sold-out shows at Bowery Ballroom. They've just announced fall dates, which include their biggest NYC show yet -- Brooklyn Steel on October 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Dehd are also playing a special hometown release show at Chicago's Metro on June 4, which will be livestreamed.

DEHD - 2022 TOUR DATES

Tue. May 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ! - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall !

Fri. May 27 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Sat. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace

Sat. Jun. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 11 - New York, NY @ Governor's Ball Music Festival

Sat. Jul. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Square Roots Festival

Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Mon. Aug. 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Wed. Aug. 24 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli De Helling

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sun. Aug. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

Sat. Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Sun. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

Fri. Sep. 2 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Thu. Sep. 4 - Maastricht, NL @ Bruis Festival

Wed. Sep. 21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu. Sep. 22 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri. Sep. 23 - Denver, CO @ The Summit

Sat. Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Tue. Sep. 27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Thu. Oct. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Fri. Oct. 7 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

Sat. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

Wed. Oct. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Thu. Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sun. Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

Fri. Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Tue. Oct. 25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed. Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed. Nov. 2 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Thu. Nov. 3 - Aaru, CH @ Kiff

Mon. Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Tue. Nov. 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

Wed. Nov. 9 - Oslo, NE @ John Dee

Fri. Nov. 11 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Nov. 12 - Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon

Wed. Nov. 16 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

Thu. Nov. 17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Fri. Nov. 18 - Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

Sat. Nov. 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

Sun. Nov. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

* w/ Pixel Grip

! w/ 81355