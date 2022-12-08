Dehd’s Jason Balla talks about his favorite albums of 2022

Chicago indie rock trio Dehd released their third LP, Blue Skies, in the middle of the year on Fat Possum. The band also went on to tour for most of the fall, and played sets at Gov Ball and Austin City Limits. As for next year, they're already on the bill for the just-announced 2023 Railbird Festival in Kentucky.

Amidst all the year-end buzz, Dehd singer/guitarist and Blue Skies producer Jason Balla shared with us some of his favorite albums of 2022, including Dijon, Earl Sweatshirt, Big Thief, Special Interest, and more. Read on for the list...

Jason Balla's Favorite Albums of 2022

FKA Twigs - Caprisongs

I love the mixtape-like construction. There’s all these bits of friends’ gifted wisdom. They’re so charming it makes me wish I had them for friends too. Meta Angel is also my fave chill banger.

Dijon - Absolutely

Prolly my favorite album of the year. The songs are so free and full of surprises. I love how rough around the edges it gets sometimes. Listening to it makes me feel like I was in the room while it was being made, getting loose, singing along when the spirit struck.

Aldous Harding- Warm Chris

Such strange magic. It’s patient and precise. Fever is such an anthem it’s crazy. I don’t know half of what she’s talking about but I am drawn in by every word.

Earl Sweatshirt - Sick!

The song Tabula Rasa alone would put this album in my tops for 2022. On a feature, Armand Hammer paints this image of cooking late night in their boxers that is just about the most relatable, intimate thing I’ve ever heard.

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

I fall in love with this record more and more each time I listen. They just feel like they’ve achieved a level of connection and communication as a band that makes effortless expression. It’s a joy to listen and relate to. My friend also thought one of the lyrics was “Eat a lot in Italy,” so that’s become a bit of a slogan for us back here at home.

Special Interest - Endure

This band has so much to say and on top of it all you can get all sweaty to it.

Exum - Tinkle Pink Hotel

I met Exum at an after party in ATL. Their creative spirit and performative edge are undeniable. The music is fearless, trying on different genres and mood like picking an outfit for a night out. Shake your hips to Mehico.

Alex G - God Save the Animal

The music video for "Blessing" is everything.

Tenci - A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing

So excited for Tenci to have put this album out. I’m a big fan. Their voice is strange magic and the guitar playing is full of little surprises. They really went off on this one.

Divino Niño - Last Spa on Earth

Maybe my most most anticipated release of 2022. After I heard a Triathlon remix they did the year before I was counting the days. The album is sexy. It’s got swagger. It’s sensitive too. They have come out of their cocoon and are the most beautiful, badass butterfly.

--

Dehd have three sold-out New Year's shows coming up in Chicago, and they have a bunch more UK dates upcoming for early 2023. All dates below.

Dehd -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates

12.29 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle SOLD OUT

12.30 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle SOLD OUT

12.31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle SOLD OUT

02.14 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02.15 Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

02.17 Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

02.18 Leeds, UK @ Stylus

02.20 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

02.21 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02.22 Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

02.24 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02.25 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02.26 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02.28 Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed

03.01 Brighton, UK @ CHALK

03.03 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton