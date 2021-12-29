Dehd’s Jason Balla tells us about his Top 10 favorite food songs

Chicago's Dehd had a busy 2021, finally getting to tour in support of their great 2020 sophomore album, Flower of Devotion, and also releasing a remix album featuring Protomartyr, Lala Lala, Freak Heat Waves, LionLimb, and more. They'll have a busy 2022, too, as they're set to tour Europe opening for Future Islands, and they have UK headline shows as well. Check out tour dates, and listen to Flower of Devotion and their remix album, below.

We asked Dehd if they'd give us a list of their favorite albums of the year, and singer/guitarist Jason Balla counter offered with a list of his favorite food songs. Their are odes to peas, peaches, and pie, not to mention baguettes and beer, from artists like MF DOOM, Bob Dylan, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning and more. Check out Jason's list, and listen to it in playlist form, below.

Dehd's Jason Balla - Top 10 Songs About Food (in no particular order)

The JB's - "Pass the Peas"

A song about my favorite vegetable.

MF DOOM - "One Beer"

Play this song to infinity!

Aldous Harding - "The Barrel"

Never ate a peach but this song makes me wanna.

Dry Cleaning - "Strong Feelings"

Two for one special, we talking about garlic and mushrooms in the same song. In separate verses!

Bob Dylan - "Country Pie"

Apparently Bob Dylan eats a lot of pie...

Son of Salami - "Fresh Baguettes"

A love song for all the bakers heading to work at 3 in the morning.

Tim Presley - "Can You Blame"

There’s too much syrup on the pancakes and too much food in the shower drain. Call a plumber!

Cola - "Blank Curtain"

Dripping in syrupy goodness for the sweet tooth in us all.

Pill - "Piña Queen"

Takes America’s favorite canned fruit to the erotic.

Crack Cloud - "Ouster Stew"

Grab a steamy bowl, curl up by the fire in your favorite blanky and play it loud.

DEHD - 2022 TOUR DATES

02/21/22 - Helsinki, Finland - The House Of Culture w/ Future Islands

02/23/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet w/ Future Islands

02/24/22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene w/ Future Islands

02/26/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega w/ Future Islands

02/27/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega w/ Future Islands

03/01/22 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle w/ Future Islands

03/02/22 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium Warszawa w/ Future Islands

03/04/22 - Munchen, Germany - TonHalle w/ Future Islands

03/05/22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture w/ Future Islands

03/06/22 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique w/ Future Islands

03/08/22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz w/ Future Islands

03/09/22 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera w/ Future Islands

03/10/22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno w/ Future Islands

03/12/22 - Nimes, France - La Paloma w/ Future Islands

03/13/22 - Paris, France - Olympia w/ Future Islands

03/15/22 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg w/ Future Islands

03/16/22 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg w/ Future Islands

03/17/22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp w/ Future Islands

03/19/22 - Lille, France - Aeronef w/ Future Islands

03/20/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma w/ Future Islands

03/21/22 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk w/ Future Islands

03/23/22 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

03/24/22 - London, UK - Tufnell Park Dome

03/25/22 - Manchester, UK - YES

03/26/22 - Dublin, Ireland - The Workmans Club