DeJ Loaf shares song; LP out Friday ft. Benny, Conway, Boldy James, Rick Ross, Big Sean, more

DeJ Loaf will release her new album Sell Sole II on Friday (10/23) and the list of guests is stacked. There's a song with Griselda's Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, and Boldy James; a song with 42 Dugg and Sada Baby; and songs with Big Sean, Rick Ross, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and 6LACK. Ahead of the release, DeJ shared the very promising, R&B-tinged "No Ceiling" ft. Gunna, which you can stream below.

DeJ also appeared on Conway the Machine's From King to a GOD and Boldy James & Sterling Toles' Manger on McNichols this year, and she's one of the many artists who lent their voices to the #EndSARS movement against police brutality in Nigeria.

Tracklist

01. “Bird Call 2”

02. “Queen”

03. “Cross That Line”

04. “Bubbly”

05. “IDK” Feat. Big Sean

06. “No Passes”

07. “Obvious”

08. “Choose”

09. “No Ceiling” Feat. Gunna

10. “Tap In” Feat. 42 Dugg & Sada Baby

11. “Open Hand” Feat. Rick Ross

12. “Get Money” Feat. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine & Boldy James

13. “Just Like Me”

14. “Simply” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

15. “Back To My Ways Again”

16. “Up” Feat. 6LACK