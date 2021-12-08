Del Amitri announce first North American tour in 25 years

Scottish band Del Amitri released Fatal Mistakes, their first album in nearly two decades, earlier this year, which went Top 10 in the UK and to #2 in their home country. It finds the melodic chops they showed on such international hits as "Kiss This Thing Goodbye," "Always the Last to Know" and "Roll to Me," still in fine form. If you haven't checked the album out you can listen below.

In support of the album, Del Amitri are embarking on their first North American tour in 25 years. The 23-date tour kicks off March 26 in Agoura HIlls, CA and wraps up in Cleveland on April 24, with shows in most major U.S. and Canadian cities in between. All dates are listed below.

The Los Angeles show is at The Roxy on March 29 and they'll play NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on April 18. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.

Del Amitri -- North American Tour Dates

3/26 – The Canyon Club – Agoura Hills, CA

3/27 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

3/29 – The Roxy Theatre – West Hollywood, CA

3/30 – Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA

4/1 – The Sunset – Seattle, WA

4/2 – Imperial – Vancouver, BC

4/3 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

4/5 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT

4/6 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

4/7 – The Stiefel Theatre for the Perf. Arts – Salina, KS

4/9 – Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI

4/10 – Fitzgerald Theatre – St. Paul, MN

4/11 – Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

4/13 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON

4/14 – World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA

4/15 – Crystal Ballroom – Somerville, MA

4/16 – The Egg – Swyer Theatre – Albany, NY

4/18 – (Le) Poisson Rouge – New York, NY

4/19 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

4/20 – The ArtsCenter – Carrboro, NC

4/21 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

4/23 – Jergels – Warrendale, PA

4/24 – Music Box Supper Club – Cleveland, OH