Delays frontman Greg Gilbert, RIP

Greg Gilbert, who led UK band Delays, has died after a five year battle with bowel cancer. He was 44. His brother and Delays bandmate, Aaron Gilbert, relayed the sad news in a moving tribute today. "I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether. Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army. Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last 5 years." You can read the whole of Aaron's tribute to his brother below.

Diagnosed in 2016, Greg spent the last five years documenting his illness through art, poetry and music. In August of this year, he announced that he had stopped treatment and was only taking medicine for pain. "I still believe in magic, the power of a good gesture and laughter," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to fill the days ahead with all of these and so much more.”

Greg and Aaron formed Delays in 2001, with a sound that was somewhere between dreampop and Britpop; Greg's expressive falsetto vocals were one of the most distinctive elements. The band signed to Rough Trade and released their terrific debut album, Faded Seaside Glamour, in 2004. They went on to make three more albums, the most recent being 2010's Star Tiger Star Ariel.

Rest easy, Greg. Listen to Greg's music with Delays below.