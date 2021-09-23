Delta 5’s Julz Sale, RIP

Julz Sale, cofounder and vocalist/guitarist for post punk band Delta 5, died on Wednesday. No cause of death has been shared. The news was confirmed by Rough Trade, the label who put out the band's 1980 single "Mind Your Own Business," and for whom Julz once worked, sharing a quote from "Mind Your Own Business." Kill Rock Stars, who put out Delta 5 compilation Singles & Sessions 1979 - 81, wrote, "Julz Sale's contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever. we are gutted by the news of her passing. she was a delight to know and will be missed immensely. we encourage each of you to listen to Delta 5 for the remainder of the week and/or month."

Delta 5 formed at Leeds University in 1979 and were part of the same scene that birthed Gang of Four and Mekons. With a two-bass lineup and highly politicized, feminist lyrics (delivered with icy attitude by Sale), the band hit on a unique sound quickly. They only put out few singles -- "Try" and "You" was also a classic -- and one album before breaking up in 1981, but Delta 5 remain influential. They also had a bit of a resurgence this year thanks to "Mind Your Own Business" being used in an Apple ad.

Rest in peace, Julz. Listen to some classic Delta 5, and read tributes from Au Pairs' Pete Hammond, The Pop Group's Mark Stewart, Scars, Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake, and more.