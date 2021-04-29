Delta IV (ex Death Cab) prep 2nd album – stream the dark, synthy “Bodies”

Jared Pace and former Death Cab for Cutie drummer Michael Schorr channel '80s cinematic synthesizer music as Delta IV: think John Carpenter, Italian horror soundtracks, and the original Terminator score. The duo are set to release their second album, II, on June 11 and the first single is "Bodies," a pounding, proggy jam that evokes cracked-earth drives through a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The video for "Bodies" was made by Michael Schorr and features the kind of cutting edge computer graphics folks reveled in in 1983. “Creating the 'Bodies' video was a fun challenge to take on, especially since my video creation experience is very limited," says Schorr. "Half the time I was simply learning the tools! But the main goal was trying to emulate some of the abstract visuals I see when listening to our music and I'm really happy with the result. It feels like a playful jaunt through a universe composed of pixels and vectors. Which, if I think about it, is a good way to describe Delta IV in general.”

"Bodies" premieres in this post and you can check it out below.

Tracklist:

1. The Jaunt

2. Parsec

3. Old Tech

4. In The Blast Shadow

5. Bodies

6. Strange Particles

7. Fugitive

8. Adrift Near 61 Cygni

9. Pursuit

10. Lyra

11. Crest / Trough

12. Superluminal

13. Polar Hexagon