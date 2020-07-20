deluxe edition of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album released with 15 new songs

The late Pop Smoke had been working on what would've been his proper debut album before his tragic and untimely passing, and earlier this month, Victor Victor/Republic released a 19-song posthumous album of his final recordings -- executive produced by 50 Cent -- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. It turns out Pop had way more new music than that, as today -- which would've been Pop's 21st birthday -- a deluxe edition was released with 15 new songs. Guests on the new songs include Gunna, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Jamie Foxx, Fivio Foreign, Davido, PnB Rock, Queen Naija, BloodPop, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Gunna and Young Thug are both on "Paranoia," a song that allegedly featured a verse by Pusha T which was removed amidst beef between Pusha T and Young Thug.

Along with the deluxe edition, a video for "The Woo" (ft. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch) was released. Watch that and stream the 15 new songs below.

Recently, four people were charged in connection to Pop Smoke's murder, two of whom may be eligible for the death penalty.

A mural honoring Pop Smoke also recently went up in his native neighborhood of Canarsie, Brooklyn.