Deluxe Simpsons & Andre the Giant figures up for pre-order for a limited time

Denizens of Springfield and "The Eighth Wonder of the World" are getting the ULTIMATES! treatment. The line of Simpsons action figures, made by Super7 (creators of ReAction Figures) are deluxe, highly articulated 7" scale figures with interchangeable parts and accessories. They're available for pre-order for a limited time and made to order, with finished figures expected to ship in the fall.

There are four very cool new ULTIMATES! figures from The Simpsons: Duffman, Bartman, fan favorite Hank Scorpio, and Krusty the Clown. You have until Friday, February 4 to order each, and here's a closer look at what they include:

The Duffman ULTIMATES! Figure includes three interchangeable heads (smiling, laughing, sticker-on-face); nine interchangeable hands (open, expressive, gripping, fist, saluting, pointing, devil horn); a 7-pack of Duff Beer, a Duff Beer #1 Foam Finger, a Santa's Little Helper as "Suds McDuff" figure, and a soft plastic cape.

The Bartman ULTIMATES! Figure includes three interchangeable heads (neutral, smiling, regular); nine interchangeable hands (fist, open, expressive, gripping, money); a skateboard; a slingshot; a utility belt; a soft plastic cape; a Radioactive Man #1 comic; Santa's Little Helper (with a torn comic page in mouth); and a bird nest (with Radioactive Man #1 page as lining).

From the classic 1996 episode "You Only Move Once," Hank Scorpio ULTIMATES! Figure includes three interchangeable heads (neutral, yelling, angry); six interchangeable hands (fist, gripping, expressive, “World’s Best Boss” mug); a flamethrower with a fuel tank and hose; and a grenade.

The Krusty The Clown ULTIMATES! Figure includes three interchangeable heads (happy, smoking, yelling); seven interchangeable hands (neutral, open, gripping, drink with cigarette); a microphone; a box of Krusty-O's; a cream pie; a Mr. Teeny figure; and a soft goods robe.

Along with The Simpsons line, there's also a new Andre the Giant ULTIMATES! figure. Orders for the wrestling, Princess Bride and Shepard Fairey 'Has a Posse' art legend are open until Friday, February 18, and it includes two interchangeable heads (neutral and grimacing); eight interchangeable hands (gripping, chopping, fist, and open); and a beer can.

