Deluxx Fluxx expanding to NYC in Studio at Webster Hall location (initial lineup)

Detroit nightlife space Deluxx Fluxx, which serves as a venue, art space, and arcade, is expanding to NYC. The team behind that space, Standby, and The Skip in Detroit is partnering with FAILE (Brooklyn-based artist duo Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller) and restauranteurs Joe Robinson and Anthony Curis on the NYC Deluxx Fluxx, which is set to open in the former Studio at Webster Hall space (it's been inactive since the venue reopened from renovations in 2019) later this month.

Here's more about the venue from the press release:

Returning to New York inside the legendary Webster Hall venue, FAILE has created an array of hand-painted artworks in their signature style, custom video work and a selection of their arcade games such as Crown Heights King (pigeons battling to be the king of the neighborhood), alongside DJs and live performances. The beverage program, developed by Robinson, will feature craft cocktails with names derived from the distinctive art on the walls: "The Dancehall Queen,” for example, is a tropical mix of strawberry-infused tequila, ginger, hibiscus-lime cordial, and Hellfire bitters. Renowned experimental lighting and stage designer Andi Watson, celebrated for his work with Radiohead and Prince, will spearhead the lighting design at Deluxx Fluxx.

Deluxx Fluxx will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 PM to 4 AM, and you can see the initial lineup below.

DELUXX FLUXX: 2022 INITIAL LINEUP

09/22 HOUSEWARMING W/ JUST BLAZE + SPECIAL GUESTS

09/23 1992 w/ VA$HTIE + SPECIAL GUESTS

09/24 DJ MOMA & FRIENDS

09/29 DIMY & FRIENDS

09/30 CROWD CONTROL w/ DJ MIKE NASTY

10/01 FREEXONE W/ QUIANA PARKS AND NIARA STERLING

10/06 DELUXX FLUXX PRESENTS: DETROIT NIGHT OUT W/ DONOVAN GLOVER

10/07 JUMPIN THUMPIN W/ MIKE NASTY

10/08 U KNOW WHAT'S UP w/ TEEBURR

10/13 TWIST & TURN W/ DJ KENDOLLAZ

10/14 PLEASE & THANK YOU NYC W/ MORESOUPPLEASE

10/15 CULTURE CAVE W/ DJ FLYGERIAN

10/20 DIMY & FRIENDS

10/21 DJ 9AM

10/22 LIVIN' PROOF W/ KHALIL & SNIPS

10/27 FEAR W/ DICKBYAIR

10/29 PARKS & REC W/ QUIANA PARKS