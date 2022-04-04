Demilich reschedule rare US tour surrounding Maryland Deathfest

Finnish death metal vets Demilich were supposed to do a rare US tour surrounding Maryland Deathfest 2020 until you-know-what, but fortunately they're still on the lineup for Maryland Deathfest 2022 and they just revealed that they're once again set for a US tour surrounding that festival. The band says that the tour "is short again due to families, jobs and other weird things people keep around them. So, no Colorado, no Florida, no Texas, not even your biggest and coldest state, Canada. We will try to handle those later, on an exclusive tour that will definitely pass NYC and LA. No promises here, though. As usual." Support comes from Crosspitter and Antichrist Siege Machine on most dates, with Divine Eve opening the West Coast shows.

NYC gets a stop on June 2 at Saint Vitus, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.