Denver hardcore band Destiny Bond announce debut LP, share “Chew”

Denver hardcore band Destiny Bond formed in 2021 and put out a demo that same year, followed by a promo in 2022, and now they've announced their debut LP, Be My Vengeance. It comes out on June 23 via Convulse Records, the label run by Destiny Bond drummer Adam Croft (pre-order), and it features newly-recorded versions of a few songs from the demo and promo, plus a handful of new ones, including new single "Chew."

The band began recording their LP with Jack Shirley at his Atomic Garden studio in Oakland, but after three members got Covid, they had to cancel the remainder of the session and they finished it in Denver with Lucas Johannes. The band cite the Faith, Slapshot, early Fucked Up, and Dag Nasty as influences, and according to a press release, "The lyrics range from the importance of tending to your community, self empowerment, and trans pride, all with an intensity and urgency aimed to encourage taking immediate action." The new song's a shouty, impassioned, kinda-melodic ripper and you can check it out below.

Destiny Bond also have upcoming shows with Spine, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on July 16. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Chew

2. Worlds Unseen

3. Kinetic

4. Losin’

5. Mosaic

6. The Glow

7. Headspin

8. Papercut

9. Blood Chokes

10. Harmony

Destiny Bond loading...

Destiny Bond -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/14 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub w/ Spine

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Bonk's Bar w/ Spine

7/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus w/ Spine