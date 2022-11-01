Denzel Curry announces live band NYC shows

Denzel Curry wrapped up a big tour supporting his fantastic 2022 album Melt My Eyez See Your Future in October, and while he hasn't revealed another extended run of dates yet, he did announce a few special NYC shows happening in the spring. He'll play Blue Note Jazz Club on May 16 and 17, with early (6 PM) and late (10 PM) shows each night. He'll be joined by a live band for the shows, and tickets are on sale now.

Denzel's only other upcoming date at the moment is Sydney, Australia festival Field Day in January. Stay tuned for more.

DENZEL CURRY: 2023 TOUR

Jan 1 Sun Field Day The Domain Sydney, Australia

May 16 Tue Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY (6PM & 10PM)

May 17 Wed Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY (6PM & 10PM)