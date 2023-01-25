Denzel Curry announces live-band shows at the Blue Note, on new midwxst song

Florida rapper Denzel Curry has announced four very special live-band shows, going down at NYC's iconic Blue Note Jazz Club on May 16 and 17, with 6 PM and 10 PM shows each night. Tickets are on sale now. Denzel's only other announced show at the moment is a headlining set at UK mostly-hardcore festival Outbreak Fest.

Last year, Denzel released one of the best rap albums of 2022 with Melt My Eyez See Your Future. This year, he's already been very busy with features. He appeared on the recent Armani White and Jasiah singles, and he's on the new midwxst song "Tally" that's coming out later today (premiere video below).

Check out those features and watch video of another recent live-band Denzel Curry show below...