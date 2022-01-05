Denzel Curry details new album ft. Rico Nasty, Thundercat, slowthai, Kenny Beats & more

Denzel Curry has released a new trailer video for Melt My Eyez See Your Future, his first full-length since 2019's ZUU and his first project since 2020's Unlocked with Kenny Beats (and the 2021 remix version Unlocked 1.5). According to the trailer, the album includes contributions from T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, slowthai, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, Boi-1da, Cardo, Powers Pleasant, Buzzy Lee, and more. Check it out below and stay tuned for more details.

