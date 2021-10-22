Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$ & Kamasi Washington surprised Robert Glasper in NYC (pics, videos)

Robert Glasper's residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club is underway, and big guests keep dropping in. Right now, he's in the midst of a run with his and Terrace Martin's band Dinner Party, and on Wednesday (10/20), Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$ showed up. Last night (10/21), they were joined by Kamasi Washington. We've got pictures of the Wednesday late show with Dinner Party and Denzel in this post (Joey was only at the early show), and you can check out videos of all three guest appearances below too.

Glasper's got more Dinner Party shows tonight (10/22), Saturday (10/23), and Sunday (10/24), with two shows a night and BJ the Chicago Kid is supposed to join them too. After that, Glasper's got a run of Black Radio shows, followed by a couple other iterations in November. Tickets and more info here. Listen to the latest Black Radio single here.

Pictures by Stephen Han continue below...