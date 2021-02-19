Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats prep ‘UNLOCKED 1.5′ ft. Robert Glasper, Smino, Georgia Anne Muldrow & more

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are releasing a sequel/remix album to last year's UNLOCKED called UNLOCKED 1.5 and due March 5 via Loma Vista. The new 8-song project features reworked versions of the UNLOCKED songs with some incredible guests, including Robert Glasper, Smino, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Arlo Parks, The Alchemist, Joey Bada$$, Benny the Butcher, Kenny Mason, Jay Versace, GODMODE, and Charlie Heat. The first single/opening track is the Robert Glasper version of "So.Incredible.pkg," which features a newly-added verse by Smino. Glasper brings a warmer jazz/soul vibe to the song than the original had, and Smino's verse fits in seamlessly. Give it a listen and watch a new trailer video for the project that features many of its guests, below.

Robert Glasper and Denzel Curry also teamed up last year for "Racism On Trial" and "PIG FEET."

Tracklist

1. So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version) Ft. Smino

2. Track07 (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version) Ft. Arlo Parks

3. 'Cosmic'.m4a (Alchemist Version) Ft. Joey Bada$$

4. Take_it_Back_v2 (Charlie Heat Version)

5. Pyro (Sango Leak) Ft. Kenny Mason

6. Lay_Up.m4a (Jay Versace Version)

7. DIET_1.5 Ft. Benny the Butcher

8. Take_it_Back_v2 (GODMODE 950 Version)

