Denzel Curry postpones live band NYC shows after contracting Covid

Denzel Curry was scheduled to play special live band shows at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club on May 16 and 17, but those have been postponed as he's contracted Covid. In a statement, Denzel writes, "To everyone who was about to attend the Blue Note Show it is unfortunate that I must inform you that the show is postponed… Due to me not being able to rehearse and get well enough in time ( side note FUCK COVID) we have moved the dates to September I’m so sorry BIG ULTRA WILL BE BACK."

The new dates are on September 12 and 13 at Blue Note Jazz Club, with 6 PM and 10 PM shows on each night. Tickets are currently sold out.

Denzel had one of the best rap albums of 2022 with Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and he recently released a new live EP with jazzy re-imaginings of five of his songs, along with a cover of Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know" with Bilal and Shogun's "Lonely Man." Stream it below.

--