Denzel Curry reunites with slowthai on new song “Zatoichi” (watch the video)
Denzel Curry and slowthai's 2019 single "Psycho" is a total gem within both rappers' discographies, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again on the Powers Pleasant-produced "Zatoichi." It's the second single from Denzel's upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, following "Walkin'," and it's a lot different than the industrial-infused "Psycho." It goes back and forth between sleepy, atmospheric territory and skittering UK club beats, and it's great. Listen and watch the Adrian Villagomez-directed video below.
Melt My Eyez See Your Future also features collaborations with T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, Boi-1da, Cardo, Buzzy Lee, and more.
Denzel also has upcoming tour dates (listed below), including NYC's Governors Ball.
Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates
04/1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/7 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
04/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/17 & 04/24 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
6/11 - Queens, NY @ The Governor's Ball Music Festival
06/14 & 15 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/22 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore
06/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
06/25 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
06/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's
06/28 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
07/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/29 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)
05/1 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/4 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/6 - Belgium, BE @ AB
05/8 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
05/9 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/10 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/12 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
05/13 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
05/15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
05/16 - Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala
05/17 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
05/19 - Hannover, DE @ Capitol
05/21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
05/24 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/26 - Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
05/27 - St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze
05/28 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
05/30 - Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza
06/1 - Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio
06/2 - Warsaw, PL @ Torwar