Denzel Curry reunites with slowthai on new song “Zatoichi” (watch the video)

Denzel Curry and slowthai's 2019 single "Psycho" is a total gem within both rappers' discographies, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again on the Powers Pleasant-produced "Zatoichi." It's the second single from Denzel's upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, following "Walkin'," and it's a lot different than the industrial-infused "Psycho." It goes back and forth between sleepy, atmospheric territory and skittering UK club beats, and it's great. Listen and watch the Adrian Villagomez-directed video below.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future also features collaborations with T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, Boi-1da, Cardo, Buzzy Lee, and more.

Denzel also has upcoming tour dates (listed below), including NYC's Governors Ball.

Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/7 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/17 & 04/24 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

6/11 - Queens, NY @ The Governor's Ball Music Festival

06/14 & 15 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/22 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

06/28 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/29 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)

05/1 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/4 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/6 - Belgium, BE @ AB

05/8 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

05/9 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/10 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/12 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

05/13 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

05/15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/16 - Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala

05/17 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

05/19 - Hannover, DE @ Capitol

05/21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

05/24 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/26 - Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

05/27 - St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze

05/28 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

05/30 - Kiev, UKR @ Stereo Plaza

06/1 - Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio

06/2 - Warsaw, PL @ Torwar