Denzel Curry shares lead single off upcoming album, “Walkin,'” announces tour
Denzel Curry recently announced his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will feature T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, slowthai, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, Boi-1da, Cardo, Powers Pleasant, Buzzy Lee, and more. Now he's released its lead single, "Walkin'," and spoke more about the album via press release:
I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.
"Walkin'" marries chilled-out, soulful production to rapidfire tongue-twisters from Denzel, and you can definitely feel the traditional hip hop influence coming through on this one. It's a promising first taste; check out the Adrian Villagomez-directed video below.
Denzel also announced a lengthy tour surrounding his appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. All dates are listed below (no NYC show at the moment).
Melt My Eyez See Your Future is due this year via Loma Vista, exactly release date TBA.
Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates
04-01 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
04-02 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
04-04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
04-05 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom
04-07 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
04-09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
04-10 San Francisco, CA - Warfield
04-17 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-24 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-29 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 (TV Studio)
05-01 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
05-2 Manchester, England - Manchester Academy
05-04 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
05-06 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
05-08 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
05-09 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
05-10 Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
05-12 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Club
05-13 Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
05-15 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
05-16 Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala
05-17 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
05-20 Hamburg, Germany - Edel-optics.de Arena
05-21 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
05-22 Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
05-24 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
05-26 Turku, Finland - Vanha Suurtori
05-27 St. Petersburg, Russia - Morze
05-28 Moscow, Russia - Glavclub
05-30 Kiev, Ukraine - YBK
06-01 Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio
06-02 Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
06-17 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
06-18 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
06-21 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
06-22 Miami, FL - Fillmore
06-24 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
06-25 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
06-26 Austin, TX - Stubb’s
06-28 Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
06-30 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
07-01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
