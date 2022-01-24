Denzel Curry shares lead single off upcoming album, “Walkin,'” announces tour

Denzel Curry recently announced his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will feature T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, slowthai, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, Boi-1da, Cardo, Powers Pleasant, Buzzy Lee, and more. Now he's released its lead single, "Walkin'," and spoke more about the album via press release:

I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.

"Walkin'" marries chilled-out, soulful production to rapidfire tongue-twisters from Denzel, and you can definitely feel the traditional hip hop influence coming through on this one. It's a promising first taste; check out the Adrian Villagomez-directed video below.

Denzel also announced a lengthy tour surrounding his appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. All dates are listed below (no NYC show at the moment).

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is due this year via Loma Vista, exactly release date TBA.

Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates

04-01 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

04-02 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

04-04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

04-05 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

04-07 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

04-09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

04-10 San Francisco, CA - Warfield

04-17 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-24 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-29 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 (TV Studio)

05-01 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

05-2 Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

05-04 London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

05-06 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

05-08 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

05-09 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

05-10 Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

05-12 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Club

05-13 Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

05-15 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

05-16 Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala

05-17 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

05-20 Hamburg, Germany - Edel-optics.de Arena

05-21 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

05-22 Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

05-24 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

05-26 Turku, Finland - Vanha Suurtori

05-27 St. Petersburg, Russia - Morze

05-28 Moscow, Russia - Glavclub

05-30 Kiev, Ukraine - YBK

06-01 Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio

06-02 Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

06-17 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

06-18 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

06-21 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

06-22 Miami, FL - Fillmore

06-24 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

06-25 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

06-26 Austin, TX - Stubb’s

06-28 Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

06-30 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

07-01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

