Denzel Curry touring with AG Club, redveil & PlayThatBoiZay after Kid Cudi tour
In addition to opening part of Kid Cudi's tour this summer, Denzel Curry has announced a new leg of headlining tour dates in continued support of his great new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Support comes from AG Club, redveil (whose learn 2 swim is also one of this year's best rap albums), and PlayThatBoiZay.
Denzel doesn't open Kid Cudi's Barclays Center show, but his headlining tour includes a NYC show on October 6 at Terminal 5. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates
06/21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
06/25 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
06/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's
06/28 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
07/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
7/10 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival D'Ete de Quebec
7/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer
7/31 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*
8/18 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum*
8/19 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*
8/21 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*
8/23 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*
8/24 - Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum*
9/4 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena (American Airlines Arena)*
9/16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore^
9/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works^
9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL
9/20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant^
9/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom^
9/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre^
9/27 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre^
9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel^
9/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom^
10/1 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!^
10/4 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore^
10/6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5^
10/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^
10/8 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner^
* - supporting Kid Cudi
^ - w/ AG Club, redveil, PlayThatBoiZay