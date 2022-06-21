Denzel Curry touring with AG Club, redveil & PlayThatBoiZay after Kid Cudi tour

In addition to opening part of Kid Cudi's tour this summer, Denzel Curry has announced a new leg of headlining tour dates in continued support of his great new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Support comes from AG Club, redveil (whose learn 2 swim is also one of this year's best rap albums), and PlayThatBoiZay.

Denzel doesn't open Kid Cudi's Barclays Center show, but his headlining tour includes a NYC show on October 6 at Terminal 5. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Denzel Curry -- 2022 Tour Dates

06/21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

06/28 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

7/10 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival D'Ete de Quebec

7/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer

7/31 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

8/18 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

8/19 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

8/21 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*

8/23 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

8/24 - Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum*

9/4 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena (American Airlines Arena)*

9/16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore^

9/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works^

9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL

9/20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant^

9/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom^

9/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre^

9/27 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre^

9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel^

9/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom^

10/1 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!^

10/4 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore^

10/6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5^

10/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

10/8 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner^

* - supporting Kid Cudi

^ - w/ AG Club, redveil, PlayThatBoiZay