‘Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn’ photo book out in May

Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has been collaborating with Depeche Mode since the late '80s, and is responsible for some of the group's most iconic photos and music videos. Last year Corbijn released a limited edition photo book featuring his work with Depeche Mode, including over 500 photographs from his personal archives, many of which were never seen before, plus set designs, sketches, album covers, as well as detailed notes, observations and stories.

The limited edition version sold for $2000 but there is now a much less limited, more affordable edition coming out in May via Tachen. At $150 dollars, it's still not cheap, but it's a little more within reach of the average fan. Pre-orders are available now and you can preview some of the book, and watch a video of Corbin leafing through last year's (sold-out) limited edition version, and watch a few of Corbijn's Depeche Mode videos, below.

Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, and Martin Gore released The Third Chimpanzee in January.