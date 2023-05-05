Depeche Mode enlist Miss Grit, Matthew Herbert & more for ‘Ghosts Again’ Remix EP (listen)
Depeche Mode have shared the Ghosts Again (Remixes) EP, which features eight new reworks of the lead single from the synthpop group's new album Memento Mori. Remixers include Miss Grit, Matthew Herbert, Chris Liebing & Luke Slater, Rival Consoles, Massano, and more.
“When I was a kid I was buying Depeche Mode 7-inches, the early ones," says Luke Slater. "What I love about Depeche Mode is that over the years they have just formed a world of themselves… They’ve kind of covered this timeless zone and I think that’s really special."
Matthew Herbert says, “I quite liked the idea of 'we’ll be ghosts again'... everyone vanished from the dancefloor. The idea of the temporary community that’s being built."
Listen to Ghosts Again (Remixes) below.
Depeche Mode wrapped up the first leg of their North American tour in NYC back in April, but they'll be back this fall, including two more NYC shows: October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden. Their EU/UK tour starts next week and all dates are listed below.
Ghosts Again (Remixes):
1. Ghosts Again Massano Remix
2. Ghosts Again Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix
3. Ghosts Again Miss Grit Remix
4. Ghosts Again Rival Consoles Remix
5. Ghosts Again Matthew Herbert's Feelings Remix
6. Ghosts Again Davide Rossi Strings Remix
7. Ghosts Again Bergsonist's Shadow Mix
8. Ghosts Again Nik Colk Void Remix
DEPECHE MODE - 2023 TOUR DATES
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique
July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion ‘
July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
August 4 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
September 21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 25 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
October 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
October 12 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
October 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
October 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
October 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
November 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
November 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
November 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
December 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
December 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
December 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
December 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
December 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
December 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Check out photos from Depeche Mode's recent MSG show: