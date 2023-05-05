Depeche Mode enlist Miss Grit, Matthew Herbert & more for ‘Ghosts Again’ Remix EP (listen)

Depeche Mode have shared the Ghosts Again (Remixes) EP, which features eight new reworks of the lead single from the synthpop group's new album Memento Mori. Remixers include Miss Grit, Matthew Herbert, Chris Liebing & Luke Slater, Rival Consoles, Massano, and more.

“When I was a kid I was buying Depeche Mode 7-inches, the early ones," says Luke Slater. "What I love about Depeche Mode is that over the years they have just formed a world of themselves… They’ve kind of covered this timeless zone and I think that’s really special."

Matthew Herbert says, “I quite liked the idea of 'we’ll be ghosts again'... everyone vanished from the dancefloor. The idea of the temporary community that’s being built."

Listen to Ghosts Again (Remixes) below.

Depeche Mode wrapped up the first leg of their North American tour in NYC back in April, but they'll be back this fall, including two more NYC shows: October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden. Their EU/UK tour starts next week and all dates are listed below.

Ghosts Again (Remixes):

1. Ghosts Again Massano Remix

2. Ghosts Again Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix

3. Ghosts Again Miss Grit Remix

4. Ghosts Again Rival Consoles Remix

5. Ghosts Again Matthew Herbert's Feelings Remix

6. Ghosts Again Davide Rossi Strings Remix

7. Ghosts Again Bergsonist's Shadow Mix

8. Ghosts Again Nik Colk Void Remix

DEPECHE MODE - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion ‘

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

August 4 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

September 21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 25 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 12 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

October 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

October 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

December 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

December 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

December 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

