Depeche Mode played Madison Square Garden (pics, video, setlist)

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori tour hit NYC on Friday for a big show at Madison Square Garden. Setlists aren't really changing much on this tour, and the show featuring a few songs from the new album -- including "My Cosmos is Mine" which opened the night, "Soul With Me,"and "Ghosts Again" -- alongside classics like "Walking in My Shoes," "Everything Counts," "A Question of Lust," and "Enjoy the Silence." As they've been doing on the whole tour, "World in My Eyes" was dedicated to Andy Fletcher, who died last year, and the night ended with an encore of "Condemnation," "Just Can't Get Enough," "Never Let Me Down Again," and "Personal Jesus." Check out the setlist and videos from MSG below.

Most of the Memento Mori tour has Kelly Lee Owens opening, but at MSG it was Stella Rose, who is Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan's daughter, and has her debut album due out in May. Check out photos by P Squared of her set and Depeche Mode below.

Depeche Mode will be back in NYC this fall for shows at October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden

SETLIST: Depeche Mode @ Madison Square Garden 4/14/2023

Speak to Me (Outro)

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking in My Shoes

It's No Good

Sister of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak to Me

A Question of Lust

Soul With Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I'm Used To

World in My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Enjoy the Silence

Encore:

Condemnation

Just Can't Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus