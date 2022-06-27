Depeche Mode release statement on Andy Fletcher’s death

Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher died in May, and the band's Martin Gore and Dave Gahan have now shared a statement. They revealed that Fletcher died from an "aortic dissection" while at home on May 26 and "even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."

Gore and Garahan also thanked fans for the outpouring of love since Fletcher's death. "It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you," they wrote. "As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.

They also said, "We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off."

You can read Depeche Mode's full statement on Andy Fletcher's death below.