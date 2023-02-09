Depeche Mode share “Ghosts Again,” first single from new LP ‘Memento Mori’

Depeche Mode have a new album, Memento Mori, on the way, and they've just shared details. It's out March 24 via Columbia and was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single is "Ghosts Again," which is a little brighter, melodically, than they've been in a while. (It also sounds a little like New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle.") “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” says frontman Dave Gahan while songwriter Martin Gore adds, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.” As usual, it comes with a video directed by Anton Corbijn who also designed the album cover. Watch that below.

This will be their first album and tour since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. The tour begins March 25 in Sacramento, with Kelly Lee Owens opening all dates except the NYC show at Madison Square Garden on April 14 with Stella Rose and the Dead Language. All dates are listed below.

Memento Mori:

1. "My Cosmos Is Mine"

2. "Wagging Tongue"

3. "Ghosts Again"

4. "Don’t Say You Love Me"

5. "My Favourite Stranger"

6. "Soul With Me"

7. "Caroline’s Monkey"

8. "Before We Drown"

9. "People Are Good"

10. "Always You"

11. "Never Let Me Go"

12. "Speak To Me"

Depeche Mode - Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena