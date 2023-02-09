Depeche Mode share “Ghosts Again,” first single from new LP ‘Memento Mori’
Depeche Mode have a new album, Memento Mori, on the way, and they've just shared details. It's out March 24 via Columbia and was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
The first single is "Ghosts Again," which is a little brighter, melodically, than they've been in a while. (It also sounds a little like New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle.") “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” says frontman Dave Gahan while songwriter Martin Gore adds, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.” As usual, it comes with a video directed by Anton Corbijn who also designed the album cover. Watch that below.
This will be their first album and tour since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. The tour begins March 25 in Sacramento, with Kelly Lee Owens opening all dates except the NYC show at Madison Square Garden on April 14 with Stella Rose and the Dead Language. All dates are listed below.
Memento Mori:
1. "My Cosmos Is Mine"
2. "Wagging Tongue"
3. "Ghosts Again"
4. "Don’t Say You Love Me"
5. "My Favourite Stranger"
6. "Soul With Me"
7. "Caroline’s Monkey"
8. "Before We Drown"
9. "People Are Good"
10. "Always You"
11. "Never Let Me Go"
12. "Speak To Me"
Depeche Mode - Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena