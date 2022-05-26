Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher has died at 60

Andy Fletcher of UK synthpop icons Depeche Mode has died at age 60. The news was shared by the band, who wrote in a statement, “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Andy Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode, alongside songwriter Vince Clark (they had been in a previous band together, No Romance in China), singer Dave Gahan, and Martin Gore. Clarke left after their debut album, 1981's Speak & Spell, with Gore taking over as chief songwriter, and adding a new member, Alan Wilder. It was this lineup that would lead to world domination with hits like "People Are People," "Everything Counts," "Blasphemous Rumors," and "Enjoy the Silence." Wilder left in 1995, and Gore, Gahan and Fletcher continued as a trio. Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 along with the rest of Depeche Mode.

Rest in peace, Andy.