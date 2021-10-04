Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan covering PJ Harvey, Dylan & more on ‘Imposter’

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan is releasing a new covers album, which is his third collaboration with production duo Soulsavers. (Their last was 2015's Angels & Ghosts.) It's titled Imposter and includes his take on PJ Harvey's "The Desperate Kingdom of Love," Neil Young's "A Man Needs a Maid," Bob Dylan's "Not Dark Yet," Mark Lanegan's "Strange Religion," Gene Clark's Where My Love Lies Asleep," and more.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs — more the way they sing them and interpret the words— I feel at home,” Gahan says. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by. I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip — especially people who love music and have for years.”

The first single from the album will be a cover of Cat Power's "Metal Heart" and will be out this Friday. In the meantime, check out the album art and tracklist below.

Last year, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore released solo album The Third Chimpanzee, which you can pick up on azure blue vinyl in our shop.

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers - Imposter

01. ‘The Dark End Of The Street’

02. ‘Strange Religion’

03. ‘Lilac Wine’

04. ‘I Held My Baby Last Night’

05. ‘A Man Needs A Maid’

06. ‘Metal Heart’

07. ‘Shut Me Down’

08. ‘Where My Love Lies Asleep’

09. ‘Smile’

10. ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’

11. ‘Not Dark Yet’

12. ‘Always On My Mind’