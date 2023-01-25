Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan covers The Raveonettes’ “Chains” with Kurt Uenala

The Raveonettes haven't released an album in six years but do have a new mini album, Rip It Off, featuring covers of songs from their 2002 debut, Whip It On, performed by some of their friends. They've just shared this version of "Chains" by Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and regular DM collaborator Kurt Uenala. They turn the garagey original into something more sleek and synthy but no less dark.

"We first met Dave back in 2005 when we supported Depeche Mode on their US tour," the Raveonettes write. "Wow, what an experience! People always measure success in terms of album sales, chart positions, etc but for me success was always about dreaming BIG and believing in yourself and what you do and stand for and stand up to that. Having Dave interpret one of our songs is success to me! It's an honor and it shows that daydreaming as a kid is a good and creative thing to do even though people might call you an introvert or diagnose you with ADHD or whatever, fuck that! DREAM BIG!"

Listen to that below.

You can also listen to "Cops on Our Tail" as covered by fellow Danish artist Trentemøller. The full tracklist for Rip It Off has not been revealed. Stay tuned.

Dave will be busy this year with a new Depeche Mode album and tour.