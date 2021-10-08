Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan shares cover of Cat Power’s “Metal Heart”

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan has shared his cover of Cat Power's "Metal Heart" from his upcoming covers album with Soulsavers, Imposter. His version starts much like Cat Power's spare original, from 1998's Moon Pix, with just his voice and a guitar, but it soon grows into a full-on, stadium-sized rock epic. You can watch the song's video, which features Gahan and Soulsavers in the studio, below.

Imposter is out November 12 via Columbia and also includes covers of songs by PJ Harvey, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Gene Clark, and more.

Cat Power also has a covers album coming out. She does not cover Depeche Mode.