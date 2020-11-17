Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore preps ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ EP, shares “Mandrill”

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore will release a new solo EP, The Third Chimpanzee, which will be out January 29 via Mute. “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Martin says of the EP and its title. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee.’ It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.” The artwork for the EP was made by an actual primate -- the capuchin monkey Pockets Warhol.

The first single from the EP is the steely metallic and atmospheric "Mandrill," which comes with a video that uses imagery from the cover art. Watch that and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Depeche Mode were just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Third Chimpanzee EP tracklist

1. Howler

2. Mandrill

3. Capuchin

4. Vervet

5. Howler’s End