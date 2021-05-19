Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore preps ‘The Third Chimpanzee Remixed’ (stream 2 tracks)

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore released The Third Chimpanzee late last year (order it on azure blue vinyl), a very cool EP of primate-themed instrumentals. He's since handed over the tracks to a few talented fellow artists for new album, The Third Chimpanzee Remixed, that will be out August 20 via Mute on double colored vinyl, CD, and digital. Like the original EP, the artwork is by the very talented capuchin monkey Pockets Warhol.

The album features remixes by JakoJako, Jlin, Kangding, Rrose, Wehbba, The Exaltics, MoReVoX, and Barker. Martin's just shared the remix of "Vervet" by techno artist and Mute labelmate Chris Liebing. “Martin’s The Third Chimpanzee is from out of this world from a sound and production standpoint, that’s even before you mention the music itself,” Liebing says. “Getting asked by Martin, one of the most talented musicians and poets alive, to officially remix one of those tracks...I am still pinching myself.” You can listen to that, and the ANNA remix of Howler, below.

You can also pick up The Third Chimpanzee EP on limited azure blue vinyl, that features a debossed sleeve and comes with an art print, in the BrooklynVegan shop.

THE THIRD CHIMPANZEE REMIXED TRACKLIST:

A1. Howler (ANNA Remix)

A2. Mandrill (Barker Remix)

B1. Capuchin (Wehbba Remix)

B2. Vervet (JakoJako Remix)

B3. Howler (Kangding Ray Remix)

C1. Howler (The Exaltics Remix)

C2. Mandrill (Rrose Remix)

D1. Capuchin (Jlin Remix)

D2. Vervet (Chris Liebing Remix)

D3. Mandrill (MoReVoX Remix)