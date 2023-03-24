Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ world tour kicked off in Sacramento (setlist, video, pics)
Depeche Mode released their very good 15th album, Memento Mori, today (read our review) and last night they kicked off their 2023 World Tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. They played five songs from the new album -- "My Cosmos is Mine," "Speak to Me," and Martin Gore's striking "Soul With Me" made their live debuts, and they also played single "Ghosts Again" and "Wagging Tongues." Watch video of all five below.
The show also featured the first full electronic performance of "A Question of Lust" in a decade, and Ultra's "Sister of Night" and Violator's "Waiting for the Night" got dusted off for the first time since 2009, the latter as a duet with Dave Gahan and Gore, as the first song of the encore. The band also paid tribute to founding member Andy Fletcher, who died suddenly last year, dedicating "World in My Eyes" to him.
The Sacramento show also included "Walking in My Shoes," "Everything Counts," "I Feel You," "Enjoy the Silence," and they closed the night with a hitfest encore of "Just Can't Get Enough," "Never Let Me Down Again" and "Personal Jesus." Check out the setlist and more fan-shot videos and a few pics from Instagram -- including ones by band photographer Anton Corjbin -- below.
Depeche Mode's Memento Mori tour hit NYC on April 14 at Madison Square Garden, and then will be back this fall for two more show on October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Depeche Mode @ Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
My Cosmos Is Mine (Live debut)
Wagging Tongue
Walking in My Shoes
It's No Good
Sister of Night
In Your Room
Everything Counts
Precious
Speak to Me
A Question of Lust
Soul With Me (Martin; Live debut; acoustic)
Ghosts Again
I Feel You
A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont's Remix)
World in My Eyes (Dedicated to Andrew Fletcher)
Wrong
Stripped
John the Revelator
Enjoy the Silence
Encore:
Waiting for the Night (Dave and Martin Duet, first time since November 21, 2009)
Just Can't Get Enough
Never Let Me Down Again
Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode - Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique
July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion ‘
July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
August 4 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
September 21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 25 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
September 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
October 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
October 12 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
October 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
October 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
October 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
November 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
November 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
November 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
December 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
December 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
December 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
December 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
December 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
December 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena