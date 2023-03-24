Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ world tour kicked off in Sacramento (setlist, video, pics)

Depeche Mode released their very good 15th album, Memento Mori, today (read our review) and last night they kicked off their 2023 World Tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. They played five songs from the new album -- "My Cosmos is Mine," "Speak to Me," and Martin Gore's striking "Soul With Me" made their live debuts, and they also played single "Ghosts Again" and "Wagging Tongues." Watch video of all five below.

The show also featured the first full electronic performance of "A Question of Lust" in a decade, and Ultra's "Sister of Night" and Violator's "Waiting for the Night" got dusted off for the first time since 2009, the latter as a duet with Dave Gahan and Gore, as the first song of the encore. The band also paid tribute to founding member Andy Fletcher, who died suddenly last year, dedicating "World in My Eyes" to him.

The Sacramento show also included "Walking in My Shoes," "Everything Counts," "I Feel You," "Enjoy the Silence," and they closed the night with a hitfest encore of "Just Can't Get Enough," "Never Let Me Down Again" and "Personal Jesus." Check out the setlist and more fan-shot videos and a few pics from Instagram -- including ones by band photographer Anton Corjbin -- below.

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori tour hit NYC on April 14 at Madison Square Garden, and then will be back this fall for two more show on October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Depeche Mode @ Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

My Cosmos Is Mine (Live debut)

Wagging Tongue

Walking in My Shoes

It's No Good

Sister of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak to Me

A Question of Lust

Soul With Me (Martin; Live debut; acoustic)

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont's Remix)

World in My Eyes (Dedicated to Andrew Fletcher)

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Enjoy the Silence

Encore:

Waiting for the Night (Dave and Martin Duet, first time since November 21, 2009)

Just Can't Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus

Depeche Mode - Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion ‘

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

August 4 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

September 21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 25 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 12 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

October 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

October 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

December 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

December 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

December 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena