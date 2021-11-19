Desaparecidos announce ‘Live at Shea Stadium,’ share “MariKKKopa”

Conor Oberst's punk band Desaparecidos played a pair of intimate release shows for their 2015 return, Payola, in June of that year. One of those was at beloved, now shut down Bushwick DIY space Shea Stadium, and the band have now announced that a recording of that show is coming out as a live album. Live at Shea Stadium is due out April 1, 2022 via Freeman Street and Shea Stadium Records. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The So So Glos, who opened the Shea Stadium show, and vocalist and songwriter Alex Orange Drink, wrote the album's liner notes. They begin, "Shea Stadium was the underdog of the underground; a second floor warehouse space that we called home. We were honored to open the show. Having toured together and spent time in Omaha appearing on the record, it was a special night for us. It felt right to open up the doors and our hearts to them, to spread love the Brooklyn way."

Shea Stadium founder Adam Reich, who mixed the album, says, "The theme of this album drops us right where we left off in many ways... back to Biden, and the same centrist ideas that favor the rich and powerful, and will never do enough for the 99%. The songs from Payola and Read Music/Speak Spanish resonate now more than ever, in a world increasingly consumed by the hypocrisy of what’s happening around us. Our eyes may be open wider now, but we’re still seeing the same shit."

Desaparecidos have shared the first single from the album, an urgent, ripping live rendition of Payloa track "MariKKKopa," which you can stream below.

We reviewed and photographed the original 2015 show - look back at that here.

Desaparecidos - Live At Shea Stadium Tracklist

The Left Is Right

The Underground Man

City On The Hill

Radicalized

Ralphy’s Cut

Man And Wife, The Latter (Damaged Goods)

$$$

Manana

Anonymous

MarriKKKopa

Greater Omaha