Descendents made a Milo mascot bobblehead (that is about to sell out)

Descendents' iconic mascot, a caricature of vocalist Milo Aukerman, has worn a face mask and adorned ugly holiday sweaters, not to mention countless t-shirts (and, of course, album covers). Here's Milo's latest incarnation: he's the inspiration for a new "throbblehead," aka bobblehead figure from Aggronautix, who specialize in punk and rock-inspired collectibles. The Milo Goes to College throbblehead is a 3D representation of the cover of Descendents' debut 1982 LP of the same name, and it's limited to 1000 pieces total, that are set to start shipping in October. As of this post, Aggronautix have less than 250 left "in stock" (we have no idea if some of the 1000 are being sold elsewhere).

This is actually not the first Milo bobblehead, though it might be the first that is not made to look like the actual human Milo. You can still buy the less-limited mini Milo (the person) Throbblehead from Aggronautix, but the original larger Milo is harder to come by.

Aggronautix also has new Throbbleheads for Jim Lindberg of Pennywise and Jimmy Gestapo of Murphy's Law.

Jim Lindberg and Milo Aukerman both contributed tracks to a new Bradley Nowell (Sublime) tribute album. We just premiered Milo's song, an acoustic ukulele version of the Descendents' own "Hope," which Sublime covered on their 1992 debut album 40oz. to Freedom.

Milo Goes to College made our list of 15 ’80s punk albums that shaped the ’90s/’00s pop punk boom. We said:

Outside of poppy first-wave punk bands like the Ramones, The Clash, and the Buzzcocks, there's a good argument to be made that no album had a more profound impact on the development of pop punk than the Descendents' first full-length, 1982's Milo Goes to College. It was firmly rooted in the hardcore scene -- released on the Minutemen's New Alliance Records, produced by SST's in-house producer Spot, and played with the same rawness, speed, and intensity as early Black Flag (who Descendents drummer Bill Stevenson later became a member of) -- but the Descendents added in bright, catchy melodies through Milo Aukerman's bratty, snotty delivery, and basically invented pop punk in the process. And it wasn't just the sound of pop punk that Milo Goes to College paved the way for; it was the lyrical content too. With songs about hating your parents, wanting girls to like you, being a loser, and a hint of social criticism, Milo Goes to College laid out what would be the primary concerns for a large majority of pop punk bands to come.

